JAX chandelier by Lake+Wells

📅15 novembre 2017, 11:16

Jax was designed to inspire Interior Designers and Architects with a beautiful and customizable method to illuminate any space.

jax chandelier lake and wells

Together, we’ve created fixtures that fold around walls, scale the full height of ceilings, and wrap completely around columns. We’ve arranged small pendants and expansive chandeliers. But we never compromise high-end aesthetics for functionality. Every Jax component transitions effortlessly to the next through a subtle chamfer, culminating with glowing cut crystals. The result is a luxurious clean and polished look that is perfectly tailored for your space.

And now we are adding even more options – new components and finishes (and an ETL listing) that will make it even easier for you to create the space you desire.

 

NEW METAL AND CRYSTAL FINISHES

jax chandelier lake and wells

NEW HUB CONNECTIONS
sistema illuminazione Jax

www.lakeandwells.com

 

chandelierLake+Wellslighting