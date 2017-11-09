STUDIO ITALIA DESIGN, a history of light, glass, metal



1950, Italy. Venice. The town of Marcon and the island of Murano are just a few kilometres apart. Angelo Tosetto goes through those few kilometres almost every day from his artistic chandeliers factory to the shops of Murano glass masters to steal the secrets of their glass, hand blown in their furnaces.

It’s a journey of pure passion, artistic affinities, where light meets materials, glass joins metal –brass, aluminium, steel- and tradition welcomes the future. The beginning of a great history: Studio Italia Design’s history.

From Italy to the world over a constant evolution

This is the main path of Made in Italy, chosen and followed by three generations, , experimenting each year with new processing techniques, technologies, designs, precious materials and a series of exclusive collaborations to create unique and ingenious luminaires: by form, content, aesthestics and functionality. It is the path of success, that from Venice leads Studio Italia Design to shift attention to foreign markets, more than 90 countries worldwide: to become one of Italian lighting’s most internationally developed brands.

Make room for creativity in each and every form

Every path has its limits and to overcome them you need eyes, sensibility, skills and different emotions to decipher an ever changing world. For this reason Studio Italia Design chooses to cooperate with famous designers, researchers and engineers worldwide. A selected group of professionals cooperating with the firm reinterpreting the objects as true furnishing units where the light source plays freely with volumes, reflections, shapes and shades of the materials. Manifold new collections combined with the common thread of manufacturing excellence.

Lighting every need in modern living

The path of innovation also leads to extreme customisation: an answer to new lifestyle demands thanks to tailored solutions developed with the leaders in contemporary architecture. Another new challenge by Studio Italia Design on its knowledge: merging different materials, classicism and avant-garde products, craftsmanship and technology. A look at the direction where it all began and the excitement for next destination!

KELLY

Designer Andrea Tosetto

Seductive beauty with character thanks to a perfect laser cut, creating intriguing and precious light effects and shadows. With it’s simple and timeless design it has already become a design classic for Studio Italia Design.

Material Metal for the frame and glass for the diffuser for pendant solutions

Colors matt white and coppered bronze. Available matt black fo Dome and Kelly Cluster

Application Suspension, wall, floor/table



RANDOM

Designer Chia-Ying Lee

Melted blown glass in an unconventional design, creating unique and emotional effects thanks to the use of precious materials and details. The modularity of the range allows to create an infinite variety of clusters.



Material Metal framed and glass diffuser

Colors Crystal, chrome, gold, rose gold

Application Suspension



NOSTALGIA

Designer Dima Loginoff

A retro shape which blends also modern lines, in this way the expertise of blown glass production and the most advanced led technology join forces allowing various and balanced compositions to light up anything from a dinner table to the luxury of a hotel atrium with breathtakingly precious finishes.

Material Metal framed and glass diffuser

Colors Crystal, chrome, gold, rose gold

Application Suspension

NAUTILUS

Designer Andrea Tosetto

Strong and sophisticated design for a highly versatile and functional wall sconce. It carries contemporary italian style to luxury technical lighting.

Material Metal

Colors Matt white, matt black, chrome, gold, rose gold

Application Wall applique

SUGEGASA

Designer Andrea Tosetto

Perfection is in the simplicity of things. The harmony and the balance of pure lines and the ethereal lightness of polycarbonate are combined on a precious surface that make the range enchanting both with the light on and off.

Material Metal for the frame and polymethymetacrylate for the diffuser

Colors Crystal, transparent fumè, transparent rosè, transparent blue

Application Pendant

www.studioitaliadesign.com

by AN shopfitting magazine no.141 ©