Customer insight, major investment and new features set to deliver a new -look Retail Design Expo 2018

Retail Design Expo, Europe’s leading annual event for innovation and inspiration in retail design, marketing, visual merchandising, architecture and shopfitting, is to see substantial investment in 2018, the first year the event has been entirely run by Reed Exhibitions, the world’s largest event organiser.

Based on feedback from RDE visitors and exhibitors alike, Reed Exhibitions have re-visited the production of Retail Design Expo 2018. A fresh look and a number of new features are set to be introduced for the event’s fourth year, to build further on its early success.

“2018 is a very exciting year for Retail Design Expo. We have listened to our audience of retailers and suppliers to develop a show offering for everyone,” says event manager Sarah Adams. “With a new look and feel and new features helping our customers showcase the best of their work, the 2018 show promises to be a visually exciting and feature rich event specifically for retail designers. ”

A new Store of the Future conference programme – running in parallel with more than 75 conference sessions in the existing theatres – will allow exhibitors to present their vision of, and products for, future retail environments.

A breakfast networking event, on the second day of the show, will allow visitors and exhibitors the chance to meet in an informal environment, and Retail Design Expo’s VM Awards will be back – with an expanded brief that is set to attract more entries than ever.

Further developments include the introduction of a new online functionality, called My Event. This online appointment request and diary tool can be accessed through the exhibitor portal, allowing exhibitors and visitors to connect with each other and request meetings before the show opens.

“Our new initiatives will provide additional opportunities to meet at the show, whether through the appointment system or face-to-face networking at the show. We understand that time out of the office must be productive therefore we are implementing the tools to ensure we meet this objective.”

Popular initiatives from previous years will be retained, including the Innovation Trail and Awards, Designer Pavilion and the Champagne Bar. The Retail Design Student Awards will again be supported by a range of retailers, brands and design consultancies, with shortlisted entries on display and winners announced live at the event.

The dates for Retail Design Expo 2018 are May 2nd & 3rd. For more information visit www.retaildesignexpo.com

About Retail Design Expo

Retail Design Expo is the specialist retail design and branding event from Reed Exhibitions bringing together the very finest exponents of retail design, visual merchandising, branding and in-store experience. It is a clear reflection of how the retail sector is responding to the increasingly discerning consumer.

Showcasing solutions from designers, architects, shopfitters and specialist contractors, it focuses very clearly on innovation and inspiration in retail design, marketing, visual merchandising, architecture and shopfitting. Retail Design Expo encompasses additional features such as trends labs, student awards, innovation awards and roundtables as well as a full programme of conferences and seminars.

