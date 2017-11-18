ShopExpo, a continued focus on customer experience for 2018

ShopExpo, the conference-exhibition devoted to POP communication materials, digital signage and new technology, shop fittings and design, corners and shop-in-shops, is now in its fourth year and will be returning to The Mall in Milan from 21 to 23 March 2018.

As has been the case in the past, it will be held alongside Promotion Expo, a well-established event (for more information see: www.promotionexpo.it).

The two events, united by a natural synergy between the promotional and retail sectors, aim to follow the fil rouge that links the process of ensuring customer allegiance during the purchasing and after-sales experience with loyalty campaigns, point-of-sale communication and merchandising, encompassing it all within a single concept: customer experience.

It will once again feature a packed programme of conferences, starting with “Retail Visions and Other Stories”, the annual conference organised by Retail Institute Italy (formerly Popai), now in its fourth year and devoted to strategies and innovative design for shops, which are increasingly perceived as places of entertainment, relationships and emotions.



This will be followed by the conference devoted to the world of loyalty, organised by Promotion Magazine, the event’s long-standing partner for the promotional sector.

The final event will be the conference organised by OPS, the firm that developed and organises the show. This year it has chosen to focus on the theme of sensory marketing in shops, exploring the spheres of scent, sound and visuals.

Those wishing to attend the event and the conferences should pre-register on the website www.shopexpomilano.it from mid-January. Entry is free and reserved for businesses and professionals working in the sector.