Studio DiDeA designs the new Prezzemolo & Vitale London store located on the affluent Kings Road, Chelsea.

The shop combines the traditions of a neighbourhood store with a high end deli selling only the very best, traditional Sicilian as well as Italian delicacies, and it shows two large windows at street level with an inside space of 160 square meters on one floor.

The entrance is defined by the two big and full food counters marking a path and inviting to explore the inside of the shop, where products are exposed on freestanding refrigerators and almost all the walls are lined are lined with modular shelves.

The use of few chosen materials defines the welcoming and refined atmosphere of Prezzemolo &Vitale: the parts in solid oak wood with a natural finishing alternate to the dark grey continuing also on the ceiling with machinery system let uncovered .



At the bottom a black iron base runs all around the perimeter creating a cromatic contrast with parquet and gres. On the upper level a strip simulating industrial windows made by iron and opaque backlit glass contributes to a warm diffuse lighting. The canteen located in the rear part distinguishes itself by a different lighting a softer one and by the different material of the shelves: lacquered grey MDF; the floor is paved with beige exagonal gres tiles.

“We wanted to create a welcoming, elegant and warm atmosphere but keeping it informal at the same time – architects says – We used materials inspired by industrial design still keeping the elegance of P&V brand and its excellent products”

Client Prezzemolo&Vitale UK Ltd

Project Studio DiDeA

Collaborator Arch. Maristella Galia

Location: 388-390 King’s Road, London

Area: 202,70 sqm

Photos courtesy © Studio DiDeA