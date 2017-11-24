THE MAGIC WAITING

Gariselli Associati studio was commissioned by Marta Boutique for the preparation of Christmas, in particular the request is to create magical and welcoming atmosphere, which may include gift items of various backgrounds and styles.

It is thought as well to recall the setting of the oldest nativity scenes: natural wood palings and pastel windows on the background, branches and from vegetation, animals and rural equipment that alternate with more sophisticated accessories for the table, warm tyrolean covered, together with traditional ceramic compositions for decorations.



All supported by a careful study of the lights and reflections: the lights in the branches in fact are reflected on big balls dropped in the foreground, along with romantic lanterns that warm the atmosphere. A secular heat then, the most typical of waiting for Christmas, with references to the world of the shepherds and the classicism of the Christmas crib.