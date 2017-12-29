EUROLAMPART Ceiling Jewels.



Precious materials feature all new Eurolampart Collections. Among them the Rochelle Chandelier represents a model of elegance and exclusivity.

A recall to a bracelet with clearly visible clip which blocks each elements of golden leaf in the arms of this original chandelier. The wrought iron structure, the basis of Eurolampart international success, opens in twelve arms, each of them finishing in a Murano handmade golden glass leaf where bulbs are placed.

Euro Lamp Art is based in Scandicci in the province of Florence and specialises in the production of furnishing accessories and interior design lighting systems, customisable in terms of size and finishes upon client request.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.142 ©