TRIKBRIK Lightweight And Stone Cladding Panels.



Havwood International boasts on over 1000 timber products for wood is indisputable; occasionally they find a non-wood product which impresses enough to include it.



TrikBrik is one such product. TrikBrik is a visually realistic lightweight interlocking cladding panel system that enables you to achieve authentic-looking brick and stone walls and features quickly and cleanly using unskilled labour and without special tools.

It is possible to recreate the Servian Wall overnight, emulate the Arc of Triumph in under a week, or simply turn pillars of plaster into pillars of stone in a day; this is the product which will enable you to bring it to a special work.

Contemporary design is all about textures, so brick and stone now feature strongly in interiors. The downside is that they are heavy, messy to fit and require a skilled labour force; brick slips make use of any existing structure, but are equally as messy and are still best left to a bricklayer. TrikBrik is completely different: designed as a metre square interlocking cladding panel system, it comes complete with mastic and paints (sometimes several to achieve the effect) to hide the joins, and it enables you to achieve authentic-looking brick and stone walls and other features, quickly and cleanly using unskilled labour.

The patented manufacturing system is the result of no less than 30-years research. High density polyurethane, polyester resin and crushed marble stone produce an exceptionally light yet durable, highly realistic panel, with excellent thermal, acoustic and flame retardant properties. TrikBrik is water repellent and non-permeable, so will not be affected by humidity; nor will it fade in the sun. The panels are easily cut to size, requiring no special tools, and can be treated with anti-graffiti formula, if required. Furthermore, they can be repainted with a polyester resin paint.

TrikBrik is perfect for cladding walls and counters, or cladding columns and creating unique features quickly and cleanly. Ideal for residential, retail, hospitality or commercial offices.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.142 ©