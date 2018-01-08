DOLCE & GABBANA MONTENAPOLEONE: a bridge between past and future.

Dolce & Gabbana inaugurates its first boutique at Via Montenapoleone, on the corner with the historic Via Baguttino, designed by Gwenael Nicolas, Curiosity.

The first store at the exclusive street was designed to connect the different personalities and spirit of Dolce&Gabbana, from past to future. The space represents a dialog between two worlds: the energy of the Baroque and the clarity of Modernism, much like what happens in a modern art gallery.

The store, with large windows on both sides and a double entrance, covers a surface area of 1,600

sqm and is on three levels. Gwenael Nicolas was asked to interpret the different souls of Dolce&Gabbana and to bring them to life with technological and creative spirit in one of the most prestigious 19th century aristocratic palazzos of Milan. The space blends baroque style and the sleek simplicity of modernism: this contrast becomes the ideal scenario for appreciating the sophistication of each garment and accessory on display.



An imposing green marble staircase leads to the first floor, which is dedicated to menswear, and to the second floor that is home to eveningwear and jewellery. Green and onyx marble dominate the space, covering the floors and walls in two different shades of the colour and blending with the precious stucco reminiscent of the motifs used for Verdi opera sets.

The white ceiling, reminiscent of the ‘60s, features lighting that illuminates the collections on display, making each garment unique and defining a strong contrast between the green marble and onyx.

The lava stone floors are a classic Dolce&Gabbana element. The ceiling on the top floor blends technology and classicism: three-dimensional metal panels create a pattern and descend with an automated mechanism to form special rooms within the space.

The Via Montenapoleone boutique, in Milan, and the recently opened store in Aoyama, Tokyo, mark the end of the concept store philosophy, with one model for the entire world, in favour of a new formula where emotion, dialog, diversity and cultural exchange come together in spaces that are stages, not shops, where experience and storytelling are the protagonists.



CURIOSITY is a multidisciplinary Studio based in Tokyo, created by French designer Gwenael Nicolas. The Studio is constantly redefining the boundary of design, from interior design to architecture and product design. Not in an abstract way but realistically by collaborating with a large spectrum of companies and clients, to create new products, develop new materials and define new design identities. The characteristics of Curiosity design are translucency, emotional coloring and attractive forms. It is only when you come to use the products or encounter the space that you realize the designs are not just about superficial beauty but that considerable though as also gone into their functionality. Each project design is like a perfume with the first, the second and the third note. At first the design seems cool and abstract, but when you interact with it, “surprise” something unexpected happen, a smile appear on your lips and finally the more you use it, the more you feel attached to it.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.142 © – Photos courtesy Alessandra Chemollo