ZOË POPCANDY playful elegance

International Mannequin Designer and Producer Hans Boodt Mannequins is on a mission to constantly take the extraordinary world of fashion a stylish step further. That’s what they will do once again by presenting their Zoë Popcandy Collection.

Zoë has a doll-like charm, a girl with a unique look.

Petite and serene, but at the same time full of confidence. Her sky-high legs and long and elegant arms give her a strong and powerful attitude.

Strong but vulnerable, they have a graphical symmetry that’s absolutely captivating. Put Zoë on display in the Popcandy World and it will get a more playful and young look.

The colorful finishes in combination with the contrasting lips give Zoë a fun and sweet appearance.



by AN shopfitting magazine no.142 ©