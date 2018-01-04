Back To Homepage
ZOË POPCANDY playful elegance

ZOË POPCANDY playful elegance

📅04 gennaio 2018, 18:25

link-Italian-text

International Mannequin Designer and Producer Hans Boodt Mannequins is on a mission to constantly take the extraordinary world of fashion a stylish step further. That’s what they will do once again by presenting their Zoë Popcandy  Collection.

Hans Boodt Mannequins Zoe PopCandy collection

Zoë has a doll-like charm, a girl with a unique look.

Petite and serene, but at the same time full of confidence. Her sky-high legs and long and elegant arms give her a strong and powerful attitude.

Strong but vulnerable, they have a graphical symmetry that’s absolutely captivating. Put Zoë on display in the Popcandy World and it  will get a more playful and young look.

The colorful finishes in combination with the contrasting lips give Zoë a fun and sweet appearance.
Hans Boodt Mannequins Zoe PopCandy collection

by AN shopfitting magazine no.142 ©

Related posts:

  1. HANS BOODT MANNEQUINS: Expect The Unexpected.
Share this article:
Assigned tags:
Hans Boodt Mannequinsmannequins