MIDE Architects signs the Paloma Barcelò flagship store.

The new Paloma Barcelò footwear flagship store opens in the Spanish capital on the ground floor of an historic building in the heart of the city.



The entrance from Calle de Claudio Coello, one of the coolest streets leads to a sequence of spaces in succession, characterized by different displaying systems. The interior design is focused to preserve and enhance the morphological features of the original building with minimal use of materials and furnishing systems.

The result is a refined and essential boutique where contrast golden metal of the furnishings and the rough plaster of the walls and the stone flooring. The displaying system is supported by stainless steel sheets of 3 mm thick which highlight the products on a neutral background.



The custom made furnishing system, represent real architectural devices enable to articulate and hierarchize the space.

The boutique is made up of an uninterrupted corners at different heights, where the analyze of materials and lighting solutions are directed to recreate a domestic scenery.



Design MIDE Architects

Area 150 sqm

Photos courtesy Alessandra Bello

MIDE Architects are an architectural practice, based in Venice, providing urban, architectonic and interior design services. MIDE’s approach looks at the use of clean and simple volumes and lines, extreme attention to detail, finish and choice of materials. MIDE’s main clients include organisations such as Volvo Trucks Italia, Renault Trucks, Interbrau, Philippe Model, Ipercoop, Rubner Haus, Stilenatura, John Barritt, Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Padova e Rovigo, Benetton, Birrificio Antoniano.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.142 ©