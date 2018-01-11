RUVIDO BARBER ROCK CLUB “The BarberShop is Dead”



RUVIDO is a place offering multiple corners of entertainment: a shooting set for trend magazines, a stage for rock bands in Padua and neighbouring, a place for a beer and … a Barbershop also.



The founder, Mr Giuliano Biasio, coming from a theatrical family, likes to present RUVIDO as “Here I cut hair and barbs, because I love it, not because they ask it to me“.

The design concept is inspired by the decadent rock, revisited in the deep blue tones, modern, lit by satin brass.

The cementine flooring refers to 60ies geometries background to the indispensable tool for hairdressing: Apollo 2 by Takara Belmont, a supremely industrious chair, a model that all the others are modeled on. The Aubrey traditional station, designed and manufactured by Takara Belmont, includes materials and classic features in a barbershop with innovation and comfort, provided by gel filled neck cushion and ergonomic shower head.

The novelties introduced by Mr Guliano Biasio are endless with originality of the furnishing system. In fact, he inserted all the musical instruments used by a rock band, from drums to electric guitar until a vintage gramophone for 33 rpm classical vinyl records; a bookcase with the complete history of rock music replaces the wardrobe.

Design Concept Fabio Schiavone for 360

Interior Design 360

Technical Furnishing Takara Belmont Italia

Accessories Orvett for 360

by AN shopfitting magazine no.142 ©