New SAMSONITE Store in Amsterdam.

Challenged to design the new Amsterdam Showroom of the international luggage brand Samsonite, i29 architects was asked to reflect on the companies spatial brand identity.

The brief was to create an experience that unifies the diversity of the Samsonite luggage and accessories. To create a spatial identity which is fresh, recognizable and consistent, in order to inspire and attract a diverse group of customers. From young and fashionable to mature and classic. As today’s experienced dynamic consumer ask for fresh thinking and artistic gestures in order to be impressed, i29 aimed for a crystal clear concept that relates to the brand essence.



i29 searched for an archaic symbol that intuitively refer to travel and movement in the broadest way. Providing the international operating brand with a universal communication that has the power to resonates with clients of different social and age groups.

The graphic black and white color scheme that i29 introduced as the base of the design refers to the natural habitat of the suitcase or bag, the ‘urban space’ and is almost intuitively ingrained in the global collective memory. The black and white pattern can not to be pinned down to one single style like modern or classic but does communicate in a powerful way. The monochrome color scheme is a strong base to match with any color or material of the products on display.



A dynamic landscape is formed with multiple structures, each representing a sub-brand of Samsonite. Every brand has its own presentation including a wide variety of products, whilst keeping the overall appearance together in one clear statement. The oblique graphical pattern with the diagonally placed objects provide a strong sense of direction: the diagonal layout is a twist for the eye, as it seems like the complete space is turned. Lighting rails, center floor units and perimeter units are all faced in one direction. A series of open and closed showcase units provide enough display for the wide variety of products, while at the same time having the experience of walking through a blown up crosswalk.



To provide a level of surprise and excitement, i29 created multiple view corners with contrasting experiences. This is best showcased by the ‘curve wall’ that contains the premium product line of Polypropylene suitcases by Samsonite. This installation against the back wall has multiple faces seen from different positions in space.



By presenting the suitcases, bags and related travel products in their natural ‘urban’ habitat executed with a radically surprising design attitude, i29 aimed to take the Samsonite shopping experience to the next level. Using the core brand values as a starting point, added with artistry and unexpected retail solutions.

Design i29 interior architects

Area 200 sqm

Contractor Stooff Interior Projects

Photos courtesy Ewout Huibers

by AN shopfitting magazine no.142 ©