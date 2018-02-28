LG Hausys returns to Retail Design Expo with HI-MACS Structura®, Ultra-Thermoforming and 2018 colour collections.

This year’s Retail Design Expo , which takes place from 2-3 May at London’s Olympia, will showcase a number of LG Hausys innovations on stand C201.

The stand, which is designed by Draisci Studio, will feature HI-MACS Structura®, HI-MACS® Ultra-Thermoforming and the new 2018 colour collections.

HI-MACS Structura® is a 3D textured surface that can take on virtually any pattern. Perfect for commercial and retail sectors, it makes practically any design or shape possible and is low maintenance, durable and hardwearing.

With standard designs alongside custom creations, this innovative solid surface material is available in 10 attractive colours as well as 10 standard surface designs such as Hive with its hexagonal print and the raised relief detail of Dunes.

With its effortless ability to create flowing and tighter curves, HI-MACS® Ultra-Thermoforming really pushes the boundaries in solid surface design, offering designers, specifiers and architects 30% more thermoplastic capabilities, allowing for extreme shaping and endless possibilities with more accentuated curves without compromise.

Also on show will be the new 2018 colour collections – Concrete and Marmo.

The new Concrete Collection is perfectly in line with the trend for concrete surfaces in modern design and architecture, both in commercial and residential projects. Industrial looking with warmth and character, this new product is available in five concrete shades and combines the texture of raw concrete with the smooth finish of HI-MACS®.

The Marmo Collection has also been updated with nine new colours in keeping with the trend for marble finishes, grey shades and dramatic dark brown and anthracite effects.

The stand is designed by Draisci Studio, an award-winning London-based practice that designs and develops unique projects spanning from interiors to installations.

HI-MACS® is composed of minerals, acrylic and natural pigments that come together to provide a smooth, non-porous and visually seamless surface to help meet the highest standards for quality, aesthetics, fabrication, functionality and hygiene. It is the sum of these parts that brings a modern material that is far superior to other conventional materials, and which promises to stand the test of time.

