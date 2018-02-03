Retail Design Expo 2018 2-3 May 2018, London Olympia

Marking its fourth year, Retail Design Expo, Europe’s leading annual event for innovation and inspiration in retail design, visual merchandising and shopfitting, returns with a fresh new look and a jam packed programme full of exciting new features, speakers, seminars and awards.

One new feature for this year is the Store of the Future conference programme, running in parallel with more than 75 free conference sessions in the existing theatres, which will allow exhibitors to present their vision of future retail environments.

The breakfast networking event, on the second day of the show, will bring together visitors and exhibitors in an informal environment, and the Retail Design Expo’s VM Awards will be back – with an expanded brief that has attracted more entries than ever.

Further initiatives include the introduction of a new online functionality, called My Event.

This online appointment request and diary tool can be accessed through the exhibitor portal, allowing exhibitors and visitors to connect with each other and request meetings before the show opens.

Industry-leading figures have been confirmed for the Retail Design & Branding, VM and Shopper theatres.

The conference programme will feature thought-provoking panels and sessions from key speakers from retailers and brands including Louis Vuitton, Hunter Boots, EE, Adidas, to name but a few.

Must-go-to panel discussions and case-studies for shopfitters include:

Panel Discussion: The importance of collaborative working between retailer, shopfitter and designer

The importance of collaborative working between retailer, shopfitter and designer Panel Discussion: new store formats – integrating physical and digital for a better customer experience

new store formats – integrating physical and digital for a better customer experience Panel Discussion: The Store of the Future

The Store of the Future Boots case study: Does construction design and management (cdm) matter to our industry?

Popular initiatives from previous years will also be retained, including the Innovation Trail and Awards, Designer Pavilion and the Champagne Bar, sponsored again this year by SMP Group.

The Retail Design Student Awards will again be supported by a range of retailers, brands and design consultancies, with shortlisted entries on display and winners announced live at the event.

