Studio DiDeA designed Nerho Tatoo

Studio DiDeA designed a new place : a tattoo shop in Palermo. The design is essential: black and white with a strong graphic identity.



The client’s request was to have a workspace with a small gallery for displaying and selling gadgets and small artworks.

The venue at the ground floor of a multi-storey building was composed of two connecete spaces ; one of them had an elevated portion.

The designers kept the internal partition, placing the waiting room and the graphic workshop in the left side, and the tattoo workshop in the right side.

The main feature of the space comes from the choice to use only two colors (black and white) and few materials (iron, wired glass and resin).

The workspace (graphic workshop and tattoo workshop) are white coloured, on the contrary the waiting room is black coloured.

An iron grid with a square module covers the right wall of the waiting room continuing in the following one visually connecting the two spaces. The counter in wired glass and iron is custom made. The same materials are used for the glass wall dividing the entrance from the graphic workshop. The flooring is covered with black and white resin.





Client: Nerho Tatoo

Design: Studio DiDeA

Collaborator: Arch. Andrea Collodoro

Services: Interior Design

Place: Palermo, Italy

Area: 65,00 square meters

Contractor: Eletronic world s.r.l.s.

Materials: Iron; resin; wired glass

Flooring: resin

Ironworks: SG Metallica di Sciortino giuseppe

Lighting: Eletronic world s.r.l.s.

Photos: Studio DiDeA Architetti Associati