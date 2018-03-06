AVANT TOI Home Boutique opens in Milan

International debut of the first mono brand store during Design Week April 2018.

A dreamy setting covering 110 square meters, a den of earthy color with streams of light filtering through the leaves of a primeval forest.

Iconic AVANT TOI wool and cashmere materials in various shapes form the basis of the design concept, seen in suspended light fixtures, enveloping mirrors and incorporated into maxi wall murals.

A patchwork of exquisite fibers and yarns become whimsical creatures that hang from the walls, an ironic and absolutely cruelty free interpretation of classic hunting trophies by artist and brand co-founder Mirko Ghignone.

The AVANT TOI HOME collection reflects the unique experimental approach to fine fabrics and materials found in the original AVANT TOI fashion brand.

Elements of design including blankets, bedcovers, pillows, cushions, rugs and table linens are subjected to unconventional techniques and treatments, becoming unique objects that transform the home into a magical and cozy sanctuary.

♦ AVANT TOI, Fashion brand founded in 1994 in Genoa by Mirko and Fiorella Ghignone. Innovative and dynamic, the Maison interprets and transforms classic cashmere and other fine materials into avant guard works of art to wear.

Each piece reflects the artisan know-how and eclectic spirit of artist and creative director Mirko Ghignone, who combines art and design through research and cutting edge technology.

The AVANT TOI HOME line was launched in April 2017 to complement the original fashion collection.

AVANT TOI HOME – Via Carlo Botta 8 – 20135 Milan Italy