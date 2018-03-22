Krypt Bar Wien Archeology in a Jazz Club.

The Austrian architects from Büro KLK have designed Krypt Bar, a visually eye-catching and mood-setting venue dedicated to jazz music in the historical centre of Vienna.



During the renovation works on an ancient heritage building from the late 18th century on Vienna’s traditional Berggasse, a bricked up staircase was found.

It led to a twelve meters deep, second cellar area with approximately 250 sqm. Located between Votivkirche and Sigmund Freud’s apartment, this cocktail and underground bar is an aesthetical gem.

Historical investigations showed that it was a semi-legal establishment in the 50ies and 60ies in an era of Vienna’s flourishing jazz scene represented by names as Joe Zawinul or Fatty George. So the generic “genius loci” did not have to be invented but simply revealed.

The circulation and dramaturgy of the cocktail bar starts at an undecorated, narrow entrance door that leads to a first-basement level, containing the wardrobe and a mirrored vestibule to a “floating” stair case, which suggests a touch of “Sunset Boulevard”.

This pathway leads directly to the seven-meters main bar. Several alcoves, a hidden booth, the smallest art gallery in Vienna and secret hallways surround the center piece and give the impression of a nearly surreal venue fallen out of times.

Due to the strict constraints concerning the conservation of a historic building the whole building equipment and appliances were situated in a concrete floor plate and in a load-bearing trussing which was directly generated from the engineering requirements.

The whole static structure as well as the ventilating pipes and further installations, were cladded in composition gold. The floor plate is covered with a layer of Italian nero Marquina marble, manually laid in a herringbone bond.

The cladding of the bar counter was cut out of a massive block of Sahara noir laurent gold marble applied in a mirrored pattern, and the counter plate was crafted out of a massive European walnut.

The furniture and illumination give the impression as if it was directly carried out of a museum of international furniture design: the famous Platner Arm Chairs by Knoll, the candle light by Ingo Maurer or the Sofa DS-1025 by Ubald Klug.

Design Jonathan Lutter, Christian Knapp, Fabian Lutter, Jürgen DePaul

Location Wasagasse 17, 1090 Vienna, Austria

Client K 5 Beteiligungs GmbH

Architecture/Interior Design Büro KLK & BFA

Architect Heinz Lutter

Site Supervision Cetus Baudevelopment GmbH & Oliver Gusella

Structural Engineering Fröhlich&Locher

Photos courtesy David Schreyer



Büro KLK | Kohlmayr Lutter Knapp

The “office for systemic design” which was founded by the three eponymous partners Theresia Kohlmayr (1985), Jonathan Lutter (1981) and Christian Knapp (1980) in 2010, gained experience in the fields of gastronomy and temporary use right at the beginning of their cooperation in the form of the “Betonküche” project. Here, empty street front shops in a range of locations across Vienna were converted for a single night into pop-up restaurants.

Kohlmayr Lutter Knapp is “one of the most interesting offices of the next generation due to both the refined interior designs and to the fact that they work not only as designers but also as entrepreneurs and consultants. Their work was considered in the context of exhibitions, awards and nominations (American Architecture Prize 2017, Austrian State Prize for Design 2013, German Design Award 2015).

by AN shopfitting magazine no.143 ©