Burrito Loco Restaurant, Prague, Czech Republic.

Burrito Loco is a fast food network focused on Mexican cuisine, which has a long tradition in Prague.

The investor has requested Studio Formafatal to design interior marked by strong colours and some stereotyped elements that are easily recognisable by the general public.

The new colour combination transfers Mexico’s great variety and glamour in the ceramic tiles, walls, corrugated sheet metal, cladding and chairs. Formafatal intentionally replaced the characteristic Mexican tiles with monochrome tiles, and installed some globally-known symbols of Mexican pop culture, like cactuses and hanging paper garlands.

The stylized sun of the Burrito Loco logo has been carefully applied to soft elements such as pillows and windows. The essential element is the cactus symbol, which is dominant in the interior and stylized in different forms. Other features include sombreros and garlands.

The hanging lights are made of typical Mexican hats. The garlands could not be missing at any Mexican party, so they are hanging on the trees nearby each tin stand with refreshment.

There are combined garlands of small light bulbs and garlands decorated with a cut pattern in the Burrito Loco interiors. The sombreros as well as the white plastic garlands are ordered directly from Mexico. The cladding of the corrugated sheet metal symbolizes Mexican residences.

The applications on the pillows are in the shape of stylized sun that Burrito Loco has in its logos. Bathrooms are essential, painted with the same flamingo pink of the chairs and the petrol blue of the restaurant walls

Architect Studio Formafatal

Photos courtesy Jakub Skokan a Martin Tůma – BoysPlayNice

♦ Studio Formafatal was founded by architect Dagmar Štěpánová, and the team is now Dagmar, Katarína, Martina, Karel and Jan. Focused on architecture, interior design, exhibition installations and public areas. All projects are addressed on specific human needs. Individual approach for each project is based on mutual understanding with the client, enthusiasm, natural collaboration and unified conceptual solutions.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.143 ©