The Ephemeral Boutique by Chanel.

The pop up store is a marketing tool, but it can also become a new retail format. Chanel suggests its pop up at high altitude. The ephemeral Chanel’s Boutique returns in Courchevel.

The pop up store, if successful, will be represented becoming a format to present and sell a selection of products, perhaps in preview or to a specific target.

To preserve the ephemeral appeal, the concept has to be renewed, therefore a pop up also in the same place and period, must be different in order to offer to the customers new experiences. The Chanel brand has achieved many pop-up and temporary stores, including single topic ones, dedicated to beauty and jewellery sectors.

Since few years it has created the Ephemeral Boutique format in order to define the temporary plans. Paris, Rome, Cannes and Saint Tropez are locations privileged.

Case History – Chanel Pop Up Store At High Altitude

In 2011, Chanel opened its pop up store at an altitude of 1856 m., in the Chalet des Pierres at Courchevel (FR) in Savoy, in the popular ski resort. For eight years the brand came here, at the beginning of the winter season, with new shapes and furnishing system.

The Ephemeral Boutique opened on December 16, 2017 spreads on a surface of 160 sqm. The Collections Ready to Wear and Cruise of A/W 2017/2018 are showcased in addition to the pre-collection S/S 2018. Open to April 2018.

The concept

The space is set to be a combination of organic curved features and straight lines. An opposition of strength and softness reflecting on the boutique the mood of the collections. Snow-white and cold walls are mixed with a dark, warm parquet. The walls are characterised by beige suede slats with lights to recall the concept of softness and softness.

The collections are exhibited within high curved niches while smaller alcoves contain accessories. Imposing mannequins looking like sculpture, thanks to the colors, white or black marble effects. Ground based, suede upholstered structures display the same watches and jewels suggested in the shop window.A wrought iron staircase brings to the basement; the idea is the stairs of 31 Rue Cambon in Paris.

This area is devoted to accessories looking like a modern museum: niches with Greek decors host busts with shining necklaces and accessories. A perimetral white bench with soft pillowsreceive the clients and little white tables display bags and accessories.

The atmosphere looks like a dynamic and changeable museum. The colors and the materials recall to the place, the mountain and the weather, winter time, in a refined style.•

Brand CHANEL

CONCEPT The Ephemeral Boutique

MOOD Mood Strength and softness

WHERE Courchevel (FR)

WHEN from December 16th until end April

STRENGHTEN POINTS visual merchandising, originality and coherence sith the brand and the location

by Francesca Zorzetto AN shopfitting magazine no.143 ©

Photos courtesy Olivier Saillant