Creative Retail Awards celebrating creativity in retail design.

Launching this June, the Creative Retail Awards are a new and exciting annual event designed to recognise and reward innovation and excellence in retail design.

Organised by the Shop & Display Equipment Association (SDEA), the awards will span a number of disciplines, including store design, visual merchandising, lighting and POP, and will be judged by a panel of industry leaders and experts.

The inaugural Creative Retail Awards are free to enter for SDEA Members and the winners will be announced at an evening drinks reception and party at Bunga Bunga, Covent Garden on Tuesday 5 June 2018.

Bringing together the whole industry, the Creative Retail Awards is a new type of awards ceremony that blends networking with an informal party atmosphere celebrating the diversity in our industry.

The awards will recognise talent across the full spectrum of retail design and display in a broad range of awards categories, encompassing store concepts, visual merchandising, POP, lighting, signage & graphics, and much more. You can enter as many categories as you like – visit www.creativeretailawards.com to enter.

Plenty of networking opportunities to meet with retailers, suppliers and designers. Enjoy a champagne reception, live music, DJ and more, celebrating into the small hours.

Judging is completely independent and transparent by a panel of industry experts.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are now available. Call T: 01883 348 911 or

E: party@creativeretailawards.com

Venue & date

Tuesday 5 June 2018

Bunga Bunga, Covent Garden

SDEA is the UK’s leading industry body, it provides excellent support for members and retailers alike and has 70 years’ experience within the industry.

SDEA is here to help and provides many services to the retailer including the SDEA retail display directory, website and InfoLine helpline.

SDEA offers companies within the industry an excellent package of sales leads, discounts, endorsements and assistance.