DIA–Dittel Architekten designs the first flagship store for Mußler Beauty by Notino in Stuttgart.

The concept aims to bring the online-offline brand symbiosis to life in this space whilst promoting and expanding customer loyalty. As online business grows, so does the need for service, advice and product experience.

Mußler Beauty by Notino is a good example of new thinking within the business.



DIA–Dittel Architekten offers its own interpretation of the consumer of tomorrow in its store design, showing a future-oriented path of transformation in its architecture and design.

The holistic brand experience is the focus of the design concept. Everything revolves around what the consumer is looking for in stationary retail: individualization, emotionality, social exchange and exclusivity.

Even from the outside, a digital shop window beckons as well as the view into the store with its live promotions. The classic shop is transformed into a showroom, and the brand gets a face.

Extravagant product stagings, pop-up spaces for niche products and a spacious seating landscape are featured in this open spatial concept that intuitively guides consumers through the world of experience.

Hair styling bar, brow bar, “Men’s World”, make-up school and exclusive workshops with the stars of the beauty scene each have a place in individual units, individually designed and with a strong atmospheric effect.

The design-conscious customer is attracted by a fresh design language that appears industrial, rough and modern, using exposed ceiling and metal shelves. In contrast, there are soft materials, playful details and muted colors, which are used for specific target groups.

The hair styling bar has been created in a 60s retro style, while unique designer furniture and rustic wood define the atmosphere in the “Men’s World”. A high-quality tiled floor emphasizes the entire surface and becomes a meticulous design element with differently colored joints for the individual units.



A wall alive with plants featuring angular concrete washbasins and taps with a rustic patina symbolizes the trend towards natural cosmetics and at the same time is a much-missed rarity in the classic beauty trade.

♦ DIA – Dittel Architekten is an architectural and design agency based in Stuttgart that plans and implements projects in the areas of interior design, architecture and communication design with passion since 2005. The team takes a holistic, interdisciplinary and cooperative approach to its work. The concepts developed for every brand and every company are well thought out, from concept to realization. They create unmistakable ideas and concepts working together with the clients.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.143 ©

Photos courtesy Martin Baitinger © Dittel Architekten Gmbh