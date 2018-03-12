DESIGN OVERLAY designed the Lu Ming Tang Boutique Store in Shanghai

Lu Ming Tang is a French skincare line that fuses French finesse with centuries of Chinese tea wisdom. Their natural skincare solutions are formulated with cutting-edge technology to help detoxify stressed out skin and counteract damages from pollution and other environmental assault.

Sitting on one of the café hot zone in Shanghai’s French concession, the new tea roomlooking store has attracted many attentions since opening with its fresh and light green tone.

Decorated with simplified yet elegant court style, it pops out right away from all other modern looking shops. Design OVERLAY has created the very first boutique store of Lu Ming Tang in Shanghai, AnFu road.

The boutique store follows the same principle of the flagship store: a modern interpretation of Louis XVI style furniture with a nature touch of tea leafs.

The visual merchandising took references from a real tea room by displaying product inside a glass container with cover just as desserts and tea leafs. The attention paid to details presenting in the selection of marble sink, bronze faucet and the design of cabinet in order to truly reproduce what a tea room looks like in France.



The start-up brand Lu Ming Tang wishes to convey the brand’s spirit “Healthy Beauty by Tea” through creation of safe detoxifying solutions to modern urban skins. With extraction of the active ingredients from highest quality organic teas of Longjing, the space and the product are both mélange of two of the richest Cultures in the world.

Project Design Overlay

Photos courtesy Ek Zhao

Location Shanghai, China

DESIGN OVERLAY is a Strategic Retail Design Agency, Shanghai based. Their projects aim to Innovative displays & emotional spaces, telling memorable stories to consumers. The combination of international creativity and reliability of local execution bring any story to life.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.143 ©