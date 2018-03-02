Sevilla Football Club new official store by Marketing-Jazz

The location is at Avenida de la Constitución 40, one of Seville’s busiest tourist streets, near the Cathedral and across from the fountain where the club celebrates its championships.

In light of this strategic location, it was clear to make a connection between tourists and fans. Somewhat less than 100 sqm of commercial surface area with an elongated floor plan determined product selection, and the way to create the buying experience, so clear, concise and memorable.



Placed in a historic building, and being the city’s first club strengthened the idea to project an original place that was bold and elegant, with a certain majesty.

The Photocall entrance. A giant screen at the entrance literally takes the store out into the street, prompting tourists and fans to take their pictures in front of it. When you go into the store, it’s as though the stadium, the team or the fans were welcoming you to the Sevilla Futbol Club.

The highest visual impact and integration with the club’s image, has been determined by the back wall with vertical LED lines in white and red on a black background; and dominating the screen is the club’s coat of arms.

The “Goal” wall. To differentiate the primary gear, that goes out onto the playing field, from the rest of the athletic equipment.

That’s how the idea of the “Goal” wall came up –a wall modelled on a goal, with the width of an official goal. On the playing field is where championships are won, decided to place a reproduction of the team’s list of trophies in the upper part.



The staging is completed by raised and backlit AstroTurf, as we strive for an overall lightness. Large use of oak trim to underscore the mood of nobility and foster commercial warmth.

The “Locker room” wall. Here’s where you’ll find the gear for training. A perforated metal backdrop allows for hanging things in flexible arrangements, and with two long benches, one above, and the other serving as seating, we’re reminded of the walls of a team’s locker room. The motto in back-lit block letters proclaims the club’s fighting spirit.

The ball display. This is one of the most characteristic furnishings for this project. The idea came up from an object that the football boot kicks.

The designers imagined a half sphere whose upper portion was divided into three sections, in order to present the sponsor’s different collections of football boots or running shoes.

The “Fan Kit” wall. A true fan can be recognized by his cap, his scarf, his backpack, his coffee mug, his key chain and a whole long list of merchandising that the club has dreamt up thinking specially of him. A particular wall displays all that stuff, right next to the cash register, with a view to impulse buying.

Dressing rooms and customizing jerseys. Most buying decisions are made in the dressing room. And there’s no better place for a dressing room than right next to the area for customized jerseys. The club had the great idea of offering fans the possibility of customizing their jerseys with the image, name or number of legendary players.

Technology and connecting with fans. Creating an immersion environment, bringing the feeling of the stadium right into the point of sale, facilitating interaction with the customer and a whole long list of possibilities for connecting with fans – this has been the philosophy for technology in this store. A video world at the entrance to bring in passers-by and make a stunning impression.

A digital touch screen right next to the “locker room” wall, will serve to review game tactics. Behind the cash registers, right at the back of the store, another screen connected to the video world content from the entrance underscores the club spirit, connecting directly to fans.•

Planning of commercial space, Creativity, Marketing-Jazz Team

Design and overall creative direction Carlos Aires

3D Design Silvia Teijeiro

Photos courtesy Ikuo Maruyama



by AN shopfitting magazine no.143 ©