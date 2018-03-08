Aritaum’s new benchmark for beauty retail, South Korea

With the new My Beauty Atelier concept, Dalziel&Pow has created the ultimate beauty destination for South Korean brand Aritaum as a playground for inspiration and guidance.

The 90 sqm store opened in Myeong-dong, Seoul, presents a sense of energy, play and education.



It empowers customers to become their own makeup artists with editorial displays offering ‘top 5′, ‘best sellers’ and ‘new crushes’, along with ‘how-to’ guides.

The brand talks to the customer as a trusted friend, with an in-the-know voice throughout the communications and bold art direction.

The offer is structured around key categories, each featuring distinctive colour palettes and expression.

Core skincare brands Iope, Laneige, Mamonde and Hanyul –created by Aritaum’s founder– have a real presence with their own dedicated bays.

An architectural shopfront features 12m tall black brickwork backed with mirror cladding and a splash of pink, creating real stand out.

On entering, the initial triple-height space with inspirational images and a bespoke lighting installation creates a strong statement.



The store’s raw, glamorous Manhattan-inspired tone ensures an edgier and more sophisticated brand aesthetic.

A focal table provides a place to play and experiment, integrating iPads that share video tips, alongside an Instagram wall with changing backdrops for selfies using the #aritaumflipcreate.

As part of the new experience vision, Dalziel&Pow created a brand stamp logo, new packaging and redesigned the staff uniforms in the striking monochrome and pink palette.

The Aritaum concept will be applied to up to 300 stores with the product offer tailored to each location, for instance, a make-up focus in student areas or a high-end skincare focus in more mature neighbourhoods.



♦ Aritaum is a trusted name within the AmorePacific Corporation, the South Korean beauty and cosmetics conglomerate that operates 33 health, beauty and personal care brands. Founded in 1945, it is the world’s 14th largest cosmetics Company.

The Company originated when Yun Dok-jeong began selling camellia oils as a hair treatment in the village of Kaesong. Her second son, Suh Sung-whan, took over the business in 1945. Suh handed the Company over to his second son Suh Kyung-bae in 1997. Its success has made him the second-richest man in Korea (as of 2016).

by AN shopfitting magazine no.143 ©