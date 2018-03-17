Uxus designs L’Occitane Flagship Store on Regent Street.

French natural beauty, skincare and fragrance brand, L’OCCITANE en Provence, has commissioned retail design experts UXUS, to create a retail experience in the brand’s first flagship store on Regent Street.



20 years after opening its boutique on Regent Street, the brand’s move to a 599 sqm space, will create an iconic new UK flagship L’OCCITANE store.

UXUS created an immersive experience that offers customers a luxurious and sensorial exploration of L’OCCITANE’s full range of natural beauty products, all inspired by the south of France art de vivre and Provencal beauty secrets.

UXUS’ vision for the space is an enchanting retail experience with education and trial at the core, sharing the L’OCCITANE beauty of life philosophy with the curious customer. Upon entering the store, guests are greeted by copper pillars displaying key botanical ingredients in the form of the Scented Garden.

Here they fully immerse themselves in a world of fine fragrance by L’OCCITANE, exploring each of the scents crafted to mirror the beauty of the ingredients from Provence. ‘

The store provides a truly multi-sensory shopping experience as customers are taken on a journey that will surprise, engage and entice their senses. Alongside the textures and fragrances of L’OCCITANE products sits a delectable café by the world famous pastry chef Pierre Hermé. For the first time in the UK, Pierre Hermé and L’OCCITANE have collaborated to give customers the opportunity to tap into all five senses whilst enjoying the beautiful view of Regent Street,’ says Jamie Taylor, Retail, Wholesale and Property Director. An important part of the brand’s heritage is gifting.



The store offers a luxurious area for guests to explore personalisation with an abundance of choices for all occasions. From custom printed or colour-picked ribbon to wax seals and fresh bontanicals, the Gifting Workshop is designed to be an experience to remember.

The flagship store also offers product engraving on more than 20 products in the Customisation Cabinet area. Personalisation is a running theme throughout the store with L’OCCITANE artisans at the customer’s disposal.

‘The Personal Beauty Concierge providing guests with in depth skincare consultations and the Hand Care Bar offering relaxing hand and arm treatments. As well as a beautiful space for shopping, we believe we’ve created the perfect location to indulge in that all important me-time,’ says Taylor. Up on the first floor is the L’OCCITANE Lounge where guests are invited to relax and observe the hustle and bustle of Regent Street, with tea, coffee and Pierre Hermé cakes and macarons.

The first floor is also home to the Beauty Discovery Bar where customers can enjoy an Express Skincare Ritual performed by an experience L’OCCITANE artisan. They are invited to delight in the sensorial textures of L’OCCITANE to discover their perfect skincare routine and tips along the way.

The store also offers a personal beauty concierge service where guests can enjoy a range of complimentary express facials in a semi-private area.

The new Regent Street store will be unlike any other L’OCCITANE shop, from arrival to exit UXUS has created a restorative oasis of calm on the busy London shopping street.

♦ UXUS is an independent multidisciplinary design agency specializing in strategic design solutions for Retail & Marketing, Architecture & Brand. A world in which retail and hospitality are not just as places to shop, eat and sleep, but part of a new cultural landscape.

Today the psychology of shareable moments drives everything, from design and architecture to service and customer journey. This emotive customer take-away is just as important as the purchase. That’s why the design team blends retail, hospitality and branding with a psychological and emotive approach to design.

UXUS collaborates with the world’s biggest brands across diverse industries and builds brand desire through 5 core services: Retail Design, Hospitality Design, Architecture, Graphic Design, Digital storytelling

by AN shopfitting magazine no.143 ©