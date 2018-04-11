C-star 2018, April 26-28, Shanghai: Shape the Future of Retail!

The most international trade fair in the Chinese retail industry +++ latest retail equipment and high-profile solutions +++ top retail brands among the visitors +++ high caliber speakers at the C-star Forum +++ online pre-registration open!

C-star’s fourth edition is fast approaching, bringing a dynamic exposé of trends, knowhow and insights inspired by a new era of retail. Trade professional throughout the retail industry prepare the exciting showcase, themed “Shape the Future of Retail” as we step into a new era of retail technologies and solutions.

Retail industry players prepare the next exciting edition of C-star, bringing new and revolutionary products and solutions to Shanghai New International Expo Centre from April 26 -28. The organizers are excited to broadcast updated participation by key exhibitors and renowned speakers and show features coming next month.

Key Exhibitors from Across the Retail Industry

C-star 2018 takes the theme of “Shape the Future of Retail” to tap into a new era of innovations. Additional excitement and anticipation comes from a top-class list of featured exhibitors, including:

Shopfitting and Store Design

Yiree, Max Brillant, Yongcheng, Futuristic, Garde, Schweitzer, Octanorm, Redman

Retail Technology

Boe, Koskar, Bizerba, Dragon Guard, Lianbai Electronics, Abuzz

Lighting and POP marketing

Hera, Bohnacker, CityluxLED, Self, Jump Display, Candex, Consun

With the transition to a new era of design and technology, C-star’s Designer and Technology Villages will offer premier platforms for new display technologies and stylings coming to market. The debut of a brand-new Retailor Hub will offer trade professionals customized and unique solutions to gain an edge on customer acquisition.

Top retail brands among the visitors

International top brands have already pre-registered as visitors for C-star 2018, for example: Adidas, ALDI SÜD, Alibaba, Auchan, BFC Shanghai, Calvin Klein, Carrefour, Decathlon, Eland China, Estee Lauder, Fosun Group, Gap, Guess, Hema Supermarket (Run by Alibaba), Huawei, IKEA, L’oreal, Luxottica, METRO, Nike, NITORI, P&G, Suning, Tommy Hilfiger, Topshop and Walmart.

Confirmed Speakers for C-star Retail Forum 2018

This year’s Retail Forum focuses on movement, change and customer behavior, taking the motto of ‘Shape a Human Centered Retail World’, inviting industry experts, commercial real estate developers, shopping center operation executives, retail brand owners and other renowned guest speakers to jointly share insights on development trends, omnichannel retail, space design and aesthetics.

A wealth of influencers and experts have joined this year’s forum to both not only to share insights from their valuable experiences, but also to gather new industry knowledge and to expand business networks. This year’s keynote speakers include Volker Glaeske – CFO & Executive Board Member of LIDL Hong Kong Limited, Christian Studer – CPO of Xovis, Dr. William Wing-Yan LO – Vice Chairman of Kidsland International Holdings Limited, Angela Chung, Founder of Display Community, Jeroen de Groot – COO of Metro, Zhang Sheng – Vice President, Lawson China and Craig Phillipson – Managing Director of SHOPWORKS LIMITED. We expect an inspiring and thought-provoking exchange of industry expertise at Retail Forum 2018.

Register Online for Best Show Experience!

Visitors are strongly encouraged to pre-register before visiting C-star to claim complimentary value adds and ensure the best show experience. Value adds for online pre-registration include Complimentary Show Catalog (normally RMB 100), free entry to C-star 2018 (normally RMB 30), and free access to the entire lineup of forum sessions.

Pre-register Now to claim your free ticket, value adds, and enjoy fast and effortless access to C-star 2018.

Successfully pre-registered visitors will receive the confirmation letter after the registration. Please bring along your name card and pre-registration confirmation letter (or registration number) to C-star and check in at the pre-registration counter for an official visitor badge.

For more details about C-star, please follow C-star Facebook as follows or visit the official website.