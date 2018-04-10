Piotr Płoski and Smallna Design Studio designed Skin & Stalowa Boutique in Warsaw

Skin & Stalowa Boutique is against the neigbourhood’s trends, brands, shops and fashion showrooms located on Mokotowska Street, the most recognizable shopping high-street in the heart of Warsaw.



Stalowa Boutique and Skin are two brands in one shop. Thay have common passion: handmade, masterly and timless things which you can use for a long time and delight your unique style (not to be a copy of a copy…).

Stalowa Boutique is a place where Italian premium bags have their best location. Leather of our bags are aged thanks to unique process that gives them vintage look. Each bag is handmade-finished, that means each is different.

Skin offer handmade leather shoes from Europe. Best brands with long tradition and guarantee of quality that you can wear it min. 20 years!

Our common idea is to be hardline opposition to mass production. However, these bags and shoes are part of our concept of beauty, other is place itself. The boutique inside, designed by Piotr Płoski and Smallna Design Studio has raw, industrial style and is stuffed with original vintage furniture, lamps and other artefacts. Unique environment expresses the philosophy of products displayied there.

That all reflects our passion of artistic and timeless things for which time is best companion. We promote best craftsmanship and design that avoid seasonal trends and gain nobility over time.

So when you grab one of our bags you can feel some rust on you from the shelve, because these shelves are custom designed, made by craftman and rusted by ouerselves not just bought in a mall.