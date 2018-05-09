Alexachung expands in Asia with Tokyo pop-up store.

Founded by Alexa Chung, ALEXACHUNG has joined forces with the Bluebell Group in Asia to hold a series of event in Japan, including a pop-up space in the Isetan Tokyo store, which will be the brand’s biggest pop-up yet.



The store will house exclusive product featuring sketches drawn by Alexa Chung which will be available only at Isetan.

The pop-up design was a collaborative project between Alexachung and artist Illy Jankovich, who hand-painted and created all of the props and displays at the pop-up, which has been inspired by the infamous ‘Bloomsbury’ group and Charleston House in Sussex to reflect the inspiration behind the latest Alexachung collection.