The BUDAPEST CAFÈ Chengdu China.

Melbourne Studio Biasol combined marble surfaces with geometric elevations and pastel hues as a nod to Wes Anderson’s film The Grand Budapest Hotel for this cafe in Chengdu, China.

The Budapest Cafe is located in the Chengdu, capital of China’s Sichuan province, but its owners specifically chose an Australian design studio to create an environment that would appeal to an international audience to offer an experience that detaches patrons from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

This hospitality experience recalls Anderson’s style with its symmetrical, precise and quirky set designs, vivid and nostalgic colour palette and the sentiment that infuses his films. He tends towards one-point perspectives and peering down from above, gives attention to the edges of a set as much as the middle, and frames stories with proscenium arches.

The modern, minimalist and refreshing interpretation is defined by design, materiality and brand. The building façade projects a sense of grandeur with an arch framing the entrance and welcoming patrons to The Budapest Café.

Once inside, customers are invited to engage with the physical design of the café, much like a stage set for patrons to play out their own story. Layers, elevations and design features encourage customers to explore the space. A mezzanine level provides a view from above; symmetrical arches frame recessed seating and shelving and stairs and steps lead upstairs, lead nowhere, and are integrated into shelving, fireplaces and the long marble bar.

The Budapest Café is designed to feel feminine, light and fun, despite its loftiness and exposed structure. A pink ball pool, neon signage and original Eero Aarnio Bubble chair inspire playfulness, and the bathrooms surprise with speckled pink terrazzo to complement and contrast with the nostalgic-green hues of the café.



The contrasting hard and soft colours and design details reflect the personalities of Anderson’s characters in The Grand Budapest Hotel, enhanced by branding integrated into the café through signage, menus and printed collateral.

The design for The Budapest Café has a relaxed and indulgent atmosphere, a whimsical and elegant aesthetic in a mix of hospitality experience infused with Melbourne’s café culture.

Project The Budapest Café

Location Chengdu, China

Design Biasol

Area 178 sqm

Photos courtesy James Morgan

Biasol Design Studio

Biasol is a multi award-winning design Studio in Melbourne based. The creative practice focused on crafting functional spaces specialising in delivering residential, hospitality, workplace and commercial environments. Its integrated working method produces diverse outcomes combining interior design, building design, product design and branding at international level with a team of designers and architects to uncover the potential of every project. Design is its language of expression; detail, quality and technical precision, the lexicon of its craft.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.144 ©