Compartés Chocolate Flagship Store, Los Angeles.

Renowned luxury chocolatier Compartés has opened a flagship location in the newly designed Westfield Century City in Los Angeles.



It is designed by hospitality specialist Kelly Wearstler, known for her glamorous mid-century modern hotel interiors, including the Hollywood Proper Residences.

Inspired by the chocolate shops of the early 20th century and seen through a California lens, the Compartés store design embodies the art of chocolate making.



Every element in the small 430 sq-ft space is customized and made locally in Los Angeles. The materials are rooted in tradition: patinated copper, honed and tumbled marble, brass, glass, onyx, ebonized wood, plaster. Onyx pendant lighting fixtures from Mexico which took six months to hand carve, shed light on the display case and the walls of green marble and antiqued brass.

Other surfaces are hand plastered, while hand painted tiles and custom brass fixtures abound, from the cash register to the whipped cream canisters and even the refrigerator. Rising from a marble and wooden inlaid patterned floor, the focal display case holds hand-blown glass domes and showcases chocolate dipped fruits and signature turtles with roasted nuts and handmade salted caramel.



Sculptor Louise Nevelson was the inspiration for the black matte wooden wall behind the counter which is made with three-dimensional cut-outs in geometric shapes.

The wall integrates a secret door that leads to the back of the store where chocolatiers put the finishing touches on handmade, gourmet chocolates and pour frozen hot chocolate drinks from brass faucets. People strolling by will find the brand’s first ever pick up window where dark and milk chocolate flows out of two gold taps.



Every surface and detail in the shop is considered and resolved, from the mouth-blown glass domes that cover special products to the brass-dipped canisters of whipped cream, everything is bespoke and seriously fabulous for those able to make the pilgrimage to this temple of tantalizing delights.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.144 ©