GIBAM Composit: innovation meets your needs.

Gibam Shops is a frontrunner among the creators and manufacturers of shop fittings and hotel furniture. Established in Italy, in Marche Region, by over 40 years operates in various international markets, where is strictly involved in the structuring of the spaces of food and non-food retailers, by supplying products well known for their design and their quality.

Gibam Composit is the new Division of Gibam, that makes a “wow” in the market with a solution that allows the user to configure, quote and order online, quickly and effectively, shop fittings available from a large range of lines. A product’s offer combined with a quotation and communication instrument that is unique in the world.

Gibam Composit has developed a large range of shop fittings that encompass many customization levels and are modular, configurable, suitable for all store’s categories. The whole offer is characterised by a captivating yet pragmatic design, well aware of the functionality needed by a point of sales, and by a production 100% made in Italy.

Gibam Composit Configurator is an online configuration platform ideal to create interior projects, make quotations and place orders rapidly and efficiently, choosing the products among the new Gibam Composit solutions. The configurator can import projects made in Sketchup through the Gibam App “Sketchwork”.

Gibam Composit Community is a network of experts in the creation of points of sales, who cooperate with Gibam as Advisors, Designer or Stores, through which a client can always obtain the right consultancy and obtain the best from the innovative methods and instruments offered by the company.

Gibam Composit Academy is home to a training program dedicated to people professional and active in the field of the design of points of sales. The training courses are aimed at defining the theoretical and practical expertise of this operator, in both the creation of points of sales and the management of business relations.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.144 ©