Blasi’s Pharmacy chooses TH.KOHL

“There are a lot of nice pharmacies around, but I wanted one able to being well impressed in the minds of my clients. And now, thanks to Th.Kohl, I have it “

This is the reason that led Pharmacy Blasi’s owner to put the future of his business in the hands of the Italian leader for pharmacy’s design.



And this is the result. A modern and original environment, able to convey the uniqueness of the pharmacy through the adoption of many small tricks that only those who have been working in the field for so long can know. Starting from the choice of the color blue, an unusual colour in a pharmacy but at the same time reassuring.



Then, there is the curvilinear false ceiling, able to lull the client’s eye to the back of the room, and the installation of a Pharmathek automated warehouse, also in blue, perfectly integrated with the new environment.

An original project, proof of Th.Kohl’s ability to turn the wishes of every pharmacist into reality.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.144 ©