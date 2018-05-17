PRETTY WOMAN Nails And Beauty

The design concept, signed by Alessandro Fontana Studio, that involved the entire building was to create contemporary architecture within an urban building of historical construction.

The project, a work of demolition and reconstruction, is located in an area adjacent to the historical center of Altamura (Bari), Italy. The design concept that involved the entire building was to create contemporary architecture within an ancient building.

The first objective was to maximize interior spaces. In 45 sqm, it was possible to get a beauty center located on the ground floor of the building equipped with all the necessary services for body care. Inside the space, in the entrance area, an iron structure has been created that develops in height completed with a play of colors and shapes from the original floor of the building before demolition.



This project is exclusive in this sector as adhering to the functional needs of the commitment, full respecting the environment by the use of natural materials such as oak for the floorings and the furnishing system in a mix of warm colors for a calm, restful and relaxing place.

Photos courtesy Pierangelo Laterza

ALESSANDRO FONTANA STUDIO

The Architectural Studio Alessandro Fontana headquarters in Matera, Italy. Important works on the sectors of industrial design, architecture at any level and interiors. Cooperating with many national and international brands in creating new products. The projects are characterized by a combination of natural materials and sharp and essential structures, with a common denominator in the design recognizable over times.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.144 ©