Sport Retail Store NUOVI ORIZZONTI Bologna

An ancient industrial property red painted: and red colour defines the sun on the horizon of the new Bolognese sales point named Nuovi Orizzonti, an historic Sport retail brand in Modena headquartered.



Its bright tones and lights attract the curiosity of the passers-by, in fact the building is located near Bologna Central Station, situated on a route driving to the town centre.

Across the curvilinear road, it dominates the intersection of Via de’ Carracci and Via Zanardi with a large shop window which survey both the interior and far sceneries. This interior meets city and mountain into each other; this is a material and chromatic mix as testified by the exposed brick walls of the building combines with the warmth wooden slats of a mountain hut, used for the furnishing system.



A link between these elements there is the mezzanine animating the large open space, which once was a warehouse, but currently represents the main place of the store. It is an independent metal structure whose horizontal surfaces look natural wood.

This construction not only serves to enlarge the displaying area of the specialized items, but also to meet the needs of a newest concept store. In fact, it goes beyond a plain sales point, but it strives for a meeting place for customers and professionals of this sector.

Thence the mezzanine works as area for events, exhibitions, presentations, conferences and courses. This raised level, moreover, allows a new point of view on the whole the space, an overview that benefits of the balanced and careful use of the lighting system providing an harmonious atmosphere.

Continuing the idea to establish a relationship with the customers, it was placed on the ground floor, where once there was the executive floor, a maintenance and rental area, which placed here, confirms the respect of nature of pre-extant project.

In modifying the structure, they tried not to change the appearance in a radical way, but rather to support and enhance its industrial character, in order to position itself in a perspective of typological and formal harmony with the architectural area.

RP Architects Studio started from the collaboration of its founders Francesco Calzolari, Marco Filippucci and Andrea Fiorini, with the aim of providing and making available to its customers and administrators a knowledge of the architecture and most of its fields in technical application. RP Studio has exclusive authority on projects and designers, the urban and interior architectural planning, the managing work, the security coordination and the art direction.

Photos courtesy Luca Capuano, Camilla Casadei Maldini, Danilo Iantomasi.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.144 ©