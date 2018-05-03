TAG Heuer opens first-ever modular store in Tokyo.

Luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer has opened a new boutique in Tokyo, serving as the first completely modular store.

In a watch industry first, the Swiss brand has bowed the first connected boutique in Tokyo’s Ginza district, which houses digital technology designed to improve the in-store customer experience and enhance engagement while shopping.

From the digital façade and the displays to the decoration itself, every aspect of the boutique is completely modular.

Inside the store, shoppers can access the brand’s iTAGs, new connected displays, which allows the customer to select their favourite models, before browsing by either the brand’s themes or product collection.



Via an iPad and the iTAG, the watches come to life on the display. Customers can then transfer their selection to a mobile device, which allows them to extend their purchasing experience outside of the store when they log into Tag Heuer’s website.

Tag Heuer’s goal with the new system its to give the customer total independence when purchasing a watch, “with a whole host of possible options,” such as online ordering with in-store pick-up, said the firm in statement.

There’s also a more comprehensive introduction to the piece in a traditional store on the second floor, it added.

“Now, more than ever, luxury equates to authenticity, simplicity, space and time,” said CEO Jean-Claude Biver, at the official opening, which traditionally consists of breaking open the lid of a sake barrel. “At Tag Heuer, we translate this as individuality, quality, service and exclusivity. This new boutique concept is perfectly in line with the avant-garde spirit of the brand. The Ginza boutique is the perfect setting to showcase this innovation, since ensuring excellence in customer service is firmly rooted in the local culture of Japan.”