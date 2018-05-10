Back To Homepage
UNITED COLORS OF BENETTON’S New Flagship Store in London.

Benetton raises the curtains on its new flagship store on Oxford Street.
Informal, hi-tech spaces and a ‘knitwear theatre’ offer an ultimate brand experience that goes beyond the traditional idea of a shop. Large LED archways, a lounge area and touchscreen tables offering interactive content: the new United Colors of Benetton store opening in London marks a significant change of pace for the Italian fashion brand.

Located on the east side of Oxford Street, close to the new Tottenham Court Road station on the Elizabeth Line, the store is part of a rapidly developing area, destined to become a focal point and commercial hub of the city.
It is an outpost for Benetton in the United Kingdom, a market where the brand is present with 55 points of sale and where it plans to expand further its activity. Outside, an arched counter-facade invites passers-by to enter and dream. While the 12-metre-high arches recall classical architecture the innovative LED screen cladding showcase interactive content curated by Fabrica, playing with colour textures, images and illustrations. Once inside visitors are encouraged to explore.

Designed entirely by Benetton retail design department and furnished with natural materials such as wood, iron and stone, the 1,500 sqm store goes beyond the traditional shop concept to offer an ultimate brand experience. There is a ‘knitwear theatre’, where staff are on hand to present Benetton’s vast knitwear collections.
In the lounge area, customers can relax while reading books and design magazines. In addition, a series of touchscreen tables allows visitors to interact with the entire collection as well as with the brand’s most significant contents.

Customers can move fluidly across the three levels -dedicated to men’s, women’s and children’s collections- thanks to a “loop” staircase that extends like a ribbon across the shop floors and leads to a series of scattered stations that replace traditional checkouts.

 

