Valentino opens Candystud Factory Pop-Up Store in Beijing.

Candystud Factory. A handbag factory just like a candy factory. Pink, entertaining, imaginary.



Valentino has opened in the young and dynamic Sanlitun neighborhood in Beijing, a pop-up store that the Italian label explains, is a cinematographic atmosphere of a handbag factory.

With its Candystud as design motif as the central theme, the pop-up store opened on 26 April 2018 and will run until 17 May.

Fun, spherical, in the spirit of frivolity, Candystud is a small object of high craftsmanship the blends the excellence and the savoir faire of Maison Valentino with a new desire of pleasure and of joie de vivre. The Candystud Pop-up store translates this idea in a shopping and amusing experience.



Get set to enter a candy-coloured and ethereal world to discover for yourself the beauty and the allure of the Valentino items, for a limited time only!