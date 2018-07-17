BLUSHHH! Secret Shop in Kiev.

Recently completed by Katya Zuieva and Artem Vahrin of AKZ Architectura, Blushhh! Secret Shop is a 100 sqm clothing and accessories showroom located in Ukraine’s capital.

With this project, AKZ Architectura has demonstrated what’s possible when a bright concept is placed at the heart of a minimalist interior.

The result is not just another excellent example of today’s ‘Instagrammable’ retail store, the designers’ have carefully sought to balance superficial, ‘social-media-worthy’ aesthetics with functional design.



In order to place the main focus on the retail experience, the young design duo created a perimeter path that leads from the entrance of the store. This path is framed by clothing rails and light-pink stepped platforms designed for merchandise display.

“Blushhh! Is a two-level store, clothes are located on the upper level, while accessories and footwear sit on the lower level. “Augmenting the whole spatial composition, the consumer area is equally divided into levels to sell accessories”, explain Katya Zuieva and Artem Vahrin. Natural and artificial light is cleverly reflected via profiled gloss-white panels, foil-covered walls and mirrored surfaces.

The dynamic rhythm of reflected lights throughout the interior creates the illusion of a larger space. This memorable and photogenic retail experience is accented with black and white Memphis-inspired patterned wallpaper, plush pastel-pink carpet and velvet curtains in the dressing rooms, and neon signage and strip lighting in the main store.

Project Blushhh! secret shop

Architects Zuieva Katya, Artem Vahrin | AKZ Architectura

Location Kiev Zhylyanska Str. 54

Area 100 sqm

Photos courtesy Lesha Yanchenkov

by AN shopfitting magazine no.145 ©