DOLCE & GABBANA new store in Miami “Behind the Curtain”.

New Dolce&Gabbana store was opened in Design District, Miami, on a surface of 500 sqm, with glass façade like a transparent curtain. Dolce&Gabbana world is shown “BEHIND THE CURTAIN”, as if we could see a back stage in a theatre.

Designed by the famous Tokyo based architect Gwenael Nicolas, it pays homage to the Teatro alla Scala in Milan, one of the favorite places for Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.



Glass façade dynamically spanning between two floors has luminous reflections, filled with light from the Sunshine State. Wavering light with wavy façade creates illusion of movement for store display. “BEHIND THE CURTAIN” space of Dolce&Gabbana is created as if visitors entered a theatre.

Collections are surrounded by furnishings with Baroque mirrors, counters, and walnut furniture embellished with polished steel or gold velvet.



In combination with clear glass display counters and various color of precious jewelries, the ensemble is reminiscent of the set design of a theatrical play. The ceilings are fitted with spotlights illuminating Italian-crafted classic sculptures, decors of an opera or drama ready to be performed.



The stairs connecting the two floors is a play of floating travertine slabs, like a magical stairs that would be used in an enchanted play. Similar color tone with various thickness and texture of material emphasizes the authenticity and naturalness of those stones.



On the second floor, the black industrial feeling of the ceiling emphasis the back stage feeling with all mechanisms visible. The deconstructed composition of the stone walls and ceiling, contrast the different stones finishes and patterns gives a sense of timelessness, reminiscence of the Italian origins. The single curtain-like glass wall connecting first and second floor creates a sense of drama.

CURIOSITY INC.

Is a multidisciplinary Studio based in Tokyo, created by French designer Gwenael Nicolas. The Studio is constantly redefining the boundary of design, from interior design to architecture and product design. The Studio cooperates with various brands at International level..

by AN shopfitting magazine no.145 ©

Photos courtesy Alessandra Chemollo