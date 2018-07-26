FutureBrand UXUS inject new attitude into the DKNY store at Macy’s Herald Square in New York City

FutureBrand UXUS have created a distinctive retail platform to make shoppers at Macy’s Herald Square in New York fall in love with DKNY all over again.

FutureBrand UXUS built a ‘chaotic Broadway’ environment in store to encourage a moment of pause on the overcrowded shop floor by stripping the design back to the essentials of DKNY.



Inspired by the iconic DKNY SoHo mural, the concept is a shareable and Instagram- worthy landmark within Macy’s Herald Square that attracts customers to explore DKNY’s latest collections.

The key design pillars of the DKNY project:

– Bold and Dynamic – a space that is fresh and contemporary with energy, creating an exciting shopping experience and a strong brand presence

– Light – illuminated fixtures, polished materials and a light colour palette allow the shop to stand out

from Macy’s visual noise

– Modularity – just like the brand’s renowned ‘easy pieces’

Design moments that FutureBrand UXUS has created for the shop include large-scale DKNY logos to create moments to capture on social media; the immersive brand experience is brought to life through integrated digital screens.

The modular display units, all designed by FutureBrand UXUS, showcase clean, linear shapes and strong character mannequins throughout the shop add lifestyle-inspired context for products.

FutureBrand UXUS designed clear zones throughout the store – DKNY women shoe section with a defined customer journey illuminated by the shelving displays and digital screens; DKNY handbags and small goods section features mirror panels with the DKNY logo; a chrome structure to frame the digital screens and a DKNY logoed edge to identify the shop floor; and the DKNY Ready to Wear zone which includes a DKNY wall with New York inspired digital content.