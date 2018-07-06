ISSEY MIYAKE opens in Kyoto, historic city in constant evolution. Japanese traditional “Machiya” (townhouse) and ISSEY MIYAKE’s spirit of making things are harmonized together in the space designed by Naoto Fukasawa.



The new facility, with the classic sumi as its basic color (a shade of anthracite gray), blends tradition and innovation in a restful atmosphere.

A new “space” is born, where Kyoto’s historic Machiya and ISSEY MIYAKE’s spirit of making things are beautifully coordinated. The charcoal gray plaster creates a tranquil and elegant atmosphere, where the beauty of tradition and innovation meet and become one. The store, a renovated 132-year-old Machiya, holds a gallery in the backyard, where you can discover the Japanese traditional.



In the “KURA” (storehouse) gallery behind the two-storied main house, a new communication space will be born to connect ISSEY MIYAKE’s making things with cultures and people of the East-West, centering Kyoto.

KURA will deliver diverse trials, keeping with the changing hues of seasons. During the opening period, a special exhibition of the 3rd series of IKKO TANAKA ISSEY MIYAKE will be held.



Naoto Fukasawa

Product Designer. Fukasawa graduated from Tama Art University in 1980. After working for IDEO’s San Francisco and Tokyo offices, he established Naoto Fukasawa Design in 2003 acting as a designer and a consultant for companies, both domestic and overseas. Professor of Department of Integrated Design, Tama Art University. He has been the fifth director of the Japan Folk Crafts Museum since 2012.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.145 ©