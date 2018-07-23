Luxury tea brand TWG opens in London

TWG has announced its launch in Europe in conjunction with its 10th anniversary.

The luxury tea brand will open two TWG Salons & Boutiques in London at Knightsbridge and Leicester Square, achieving the distinction of being the first luxury tea brand to emerge from Asia in the UK market.



Both new venues are opening in heritage buildings and include retail boutiques, patisserie counters and tea salons with refined, luxurious interiors designed and conceived by Taha Bouqdib. The concept salons showcase more than 800 of TWG’s signature harvests and tea blends, as well as its tea gastronomy, tea accessories and tea-infused foods.



The brand was originally established in Singapore in 2008 as a luxury concept that incorporates unique and original retail outlets, exquisite tea rooms and an international distribution network to professionals.