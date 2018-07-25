MILAN WINDOW DISPLAY IN THE WORLD – 2018 Edition

Latest June 10 in Milan, in the splendid cornice of Palazzo Reale, with the sponsorship of the City of Milan, it was held the Third Edition of “Milan Window in the World”.

Organised by Window Dressers & European Visuals Association presided by Mr. Giuseppe Marco Pasquarella, the Event aimed to an exchange of views for Professionals entrusted in this important sector, by sharing their professional knowledges.

The working group saw Dr. Tritto, Dept for Work of Milan, Dr. Enrico Millefanti, the ENAIP Manager, Lombardy Region, and the journalist Mr. Klaus Davi.

During the Event were awarded the professionals standing out for their activity during the years.

AWARDED SCHOOLS

Expovetrine School di Marco Catalani, Rome – Doriano Missora Team School, Milan – PGM Studio di Vetrinistica ed Eventi di Pasquarella, Petacciato (CB) – Studio Comunicazione Visiva di Flavio Baido, Pordenone – Visual Academy di Comeri e Mosca, Turin



PARTNERS

Oltrefrontiera Progetti Srl, Lideimmagine (30th Anniversary), Stefano Tripodi Photographer e AN Shopfitting Magazine (25th Anniversary)



ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Doriano Missora Window Dresser Master – Klaus Davi Journalist – Alviero Martini Designer

INSTITUTIONAL RECOGNIZATIONS

City of Milan – ENAIP Lombardy Region



Following the Ceremony awarding the 2017 Christmas Shopwindows Competition and the 2017/2018 Shopwindows, which collected a considerable number of competitors worldwide, prove the Award of the Colombian one.



A special award has been assigned to the Moncler brand, collected by Mr. Maurizio Azzimonti and finally to Mr. Massimo Boldi, the Italian actor, which, in past years operated in the window dressing sector. The Master’s Title has been conferred to Mrs. Curzia Caldana, Pordenone, Mr. Giuseppe Pinna, Sassari, and Massimo Pitucci, Pescara.

The Window Dressers & European Visuals Association born by affirmed professionals aim in window dressing and visual Sectors, to meet the ever increasing requests of the Italian and International Retail Market.

The Association takes advantage on several offices on the National Territory, and offers various Courses, starting from Fundamentals on Shop Windows Techniques to the advanced ones, in addition to Visual Merchandising and Sales Techniques, issuing a Certificate of Professional Qualification.

