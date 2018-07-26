How To Test Omnichannel Retail.

The password of the retail sector nowadays is represented by the omnichannel, as the pop-up store allows to test new purchasing techniques for the customers and new retail opportunities.

The omnichannel retail is the most important challenge that the retailers have to face, but it is also a great occasion to identify new consumers in order to create new business opportunities.

As highlighted over and over again, the pop up store represents both a place of evaluation and test new projects before implementing them. The pop-up store and the temporary ones allow the development towards new partnership. From the customer ‘s point of view, the pop up store represents a new experience where often the entertainment element is the focal point. The Elena Miro’s digital pop up store in partnership with Privalia includes all there elements.

Case history: Elena Mirò and Privalia

The flagship store of Elena Mirò, historical brand of Miroglio Fashion, suggested a digital pop up store in Milan from 23 to 26 May. The suggestive flagship store in Piazza della Scala, already theater of events and experiences for customers.

With Privalia as partnership. The goal of the temporary store is to explore the boundaries of a “seamless shopping experience”, while offering to new and loyal customers a omnichannel purchasing way, quite interesting. During the opening Elena Mirò’s clients are accompanied by a dedicated “shop assistant” and they can try the items of the Elena Mirò collection and buy them also via Ipad on Privalia.

The delivery has both the “click&pick-up”, free and fast directly in store, or “click&deliver” within its own address in Milan at the same day, for purchases within 15,00 PM, or in the next day for purchases carried out in the afternoon. A convenient and fun shopping way that integrates the physical and digital store. The pop up store boasts on entertainment with workshops, events and animations.



The experiences of the pop up store will be documented and shared on Elena Mirò and Privalia socials by the involvement of the influencers too.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.146 © | by Francesca Zorzetto