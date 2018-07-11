THE PINK ZEBRA Restaurant in India.

The Pink Zebra Restaurant, located in the Swaroop district of Kanpur, India, was designed by the RENESA architecture studio.

Realized by Renesa Studio it immediately remembers the imagery of the director Wes Anderson. RENESA design and architecture studio has realized a 4,000 sq.ft. place with a minimal style and clearly points to the photography and imaginary of Wes Anderson, and also the history as a city of the British colonial empire.

The restaurant is situated in one of the most ancient palaces of Kanpur, it’s composed by a lounge and a bar at the first floor, a dining room downstairs and a terrace.

The purpose of making “The Pink Zebra” was to speak of a complex and contradictory architecture based on the richness and ambiguity of old and modern experience including that very experience which is inherent in art.

The core idea was to create a hybrid rather than pure, compromising rather than clean and leave the visitor hanging in the middle of an artistic sea. Ideating initiated from the clients love for Wes Anderson’s set ideology and his love for fearful quirkiness along with constructed frames throughout this space.

The love for extreme symmetry and restricted color palettes can often give the expression of a surreal, self contained world but adding that certain bizarre element to break that monotony of Wes’s spatial ideology came through the black and white zebra lines dipping themselves in the pink monotone set in the British Raj’s colonial order.

The Pink Zebra with its unique facade design creates an everlasting effect on the passersby and invites them into a magical, expertly crafted world whose spaces are framed to treat the eyes.

The Pink Zebra (FIC) sits on one of the oldest buildings of Kanpur and helps in identifying that transition of the old to the new through the design channeling and re-architecture in this playful setting. Sometimes, architecture seeks to find a harmony between the disconnect of design and gastronomy through a phenomenological relationship of branding.

The Pink Zebra breaks the monotony of the normal style of food culture in Kanpur and creates an exhibition-al blend of architectural elements into the culinary mode.

The Pink Zebra (FIC, Feast India Co.)

Clients Sagar Bhatia, Jaivardhan Bhatia

Concept/Branding Renesa Architecture Design Interiors

Team Sanjay Arora, Sanchit Arora, Vandana Arora, Virender Singh, Pranat Singh, Mayank Goyal, Dharminder Kumar

Area 371 sqm (Covered+Terrace Area)

Lighting White Lighting Solutions Siddharth Arora, Udit Duggal

Structural Consultant Mr. Devender Damle

Graphics Team Sanchit Arora, Pankaj Kumar

Photos courtesy Saurabh Suryan/Lokesh Dang

by AN shopfitting magazine no.145 ©