Wonderwall was in charge of the interior design for HUNTING WORLD Takashimaya Tamagawa Store.



The brand’s identity, which has evolved to become more contemporary and modern under the direction of White Mountaineering’s Yosuke Aizawa, is expressed in this store as an imaginative vacation villa.

The concept for this project is to express this delicate balance between its traditional legacy and the new modern identity through the theme of travel and “hunting world.”

Wonderwall imagined a story: a traveler is on a first-time safari tour. Upon visiting a vacation villa, they see the house owner’s well-used HUNTING WORLD bags placed casually around the space…

Based on this situation, Wonderwall designed the spaces as parts of a residence such as an entrance hall, living-dining room, etc. The design incorporates the use of different materials and witty design ideas to establish HUNTING WORLD’s new identity and frame of mind.

