SERGIO MANNINO STUDIO designed the Medly pharmacy in New York

Medly Pharmacy is a new neighborhood pharmacy in the fashionable Brooklyn, owned by Marg and Sahaj Patel and designed by Sergio Mannino Studio.

Retailers have begun to understand the necessity of transforming businesses into every-channel retail platforms, where online and physical stores work as one, not needing to compete with each other.

Pharmacies in particular are beginning to take advantage of this, with Medly being among the first in New York to do embrace the merits of both online and physical. Medly has designed a free complementary app that saves customers the hassle of having to leave the house when sick, let alone having to wait in line for hours just to get prescriptions.

But a successful online business needs a physical counterpart and the design for Medly has been created with this in mind. Medly pharmacy is first location in a series of pharmacies, the space looks beautiful. The design is both playful and elegant; mint-painted walls are paired with cement floor tiles created by Spanish designer Jaime Hayón for Bisazza, featuring rounded colourful shapes that match the brand’s logo.



Subtle green pigments fade up the custom-made reception desk at the back of the space; a buffed custom-made cement counter with clean geometric tiles as part of a light aqua color scheme. The pharmacy consists of two rooms; a cozy waiting room where customers collect prescriptions, and a much larger space out the back, where the administration and prescription work are done. The waiting room is comfortably-sized and provides an escape from the busy city streets outside.



Pops of mint and light aqua accentuate the brightness of the intriguingly bare pharmacy, with by a mint-coloured mesh wall and doorway separating the retail area from the back area where the prescriptions are organized and packaged. The four-seater chairs, in green vinyl leather and chrome, are a tribute to Shiro Kuramata, one of Japan’s most important designers of the eighties. As community is a key value of Medly pharmacy, the design was tailored to include this. Owning ten pharmacies already, Marg and Sahaj have ample experience with what makes these often-clinical places warmer, more comfortable and more community-focused for customers and staff alike.

Client Medly

Design Sergio Mannino Studio

Sergio Mannino, Martina Guandalini

Location Brooklyn, New York

Area 176 sqm

Builder Minas Construction

Photos courtesy Charlie Shuck

Established in 2008, Sergio Mannino Studio is a multi-disciplinary New York design studio specializing in retail, residential, interior, and furniture, for both private and commercial environments. The studio is based in New York, but recognized internationally, having completed over 250 projects including in China, Italy, Canada and across the United States. Headed by Sergio Mannino himself, the committed team is made up of professional architects, interior designers, graphic designers and branding consultants. SM Studio is motivated by the desire to create spaces that synthesize creativity, excitement and functionality, blending classic Italian design with contemporary flair. The studio’s clients include Prada, Lexus, Kensiegirl, Miss Sixty, Miu Miu, Vince Camuto, Bottega Veneta, among others. Work by the studio has been widely published in magazines, books and blogs throughout Europe, China and the US.

by AN shopfitting magazine no.145 ©