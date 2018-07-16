VINOS & VIANDAS Wine Shop Valladolid

Zooco Estudio has completed a wine cellar, or ‘vinoteca’ in Valladolid, Spain. The design is characterized by a series of wooden arches which evoke ancient underground cellars.



The concept of this space comes from the searching of a well-known world which is the wine and its sales spaces. The circumference shape is very noticeable in many ways, e.g. in the wooden barrels that can be visible inside the cellars, in the bottles, in the antique vaulted cellars.

Therefore, the circumference introduces into this world as the leitmotiv of the project. The juxtaposition of several circumferences in transversal and longitudinal direction of the local creates a space where the required situations appear such as the counter, tasting table and exhibition-sale space.

The system generated vertical spaces of 15 cm dividing the system, obtaining in this way two frontal elevations of product exhibition. Therefore, the space is perceived as a sequence of wooden ribs in which the circumference shape is even more present.

There are three materials in this project: wood is used for the ribs system as the barrels, stone for the floor as the antique cellars, and the mirror material which generates amplitude and an atmospheric world of reflections where those circumferences seem to contain some kind of liquid.

The project has been laurate with A’Design Platinum 2018 Award to the best interior space and the EuroShop Retail Design 2018 Award.

Design Zooco Estudio

Project manager Miguel Crespo Picot, Javier Guzmán Benito, Sixto Martín Martínez

Collaborators María Larriba

Construction Nimbo Proyectos S.L

Lighting project Zooco Estudio

Furniture design Zooco Estudio

Photos courtesy Imagen Subliminal

ZOOCO ESTUDIO

Zooco Estudio is an architectural firm based in Madrid and Santander. The practice was founded in 2009 by architects Miguel Crespo Picot, Javier Guzmán Benito and Sixto Martín Martínez. Zooco combines large-scale projects with the creation and renovation of interior spaces in the contract, retail, and residential sector.

