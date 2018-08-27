Solestice sneaker store in New York City.

The New York-based shoe store’s intergalactic remodel.

Heavily inspired by the likes of “2001: A Space Odyssey,” this shoe store in East Harlem has elevated its previous incarnation with an out-of-this-world makeover.

Solestice’s redesign had to align with its brand philosophy and speak to its clientele – a community of urban twenty somethings and sneaker collectors.



Modeled after a spaceship, the reimagined store welcomes shoppers with its openness and glow. “The goal was to lift the image of brand and space, to give it a downtown feel,” says Christian Lahoude, Founder and Creative Director of New York-based Christian Lahoude Studio.



A golden arch marks the store’s focal point, flanked by shelving and a gold-framed mirror. To continue the clean line, the arch features a hanging rack for graphic tees. “Very Instagrammable,” says Lahoude. Throughout the space, the tunnel effect is reinforced by a series of white floating arches with integrated LEDs.

Above the cash wrap, a distorted mirror draws the eye. Perfectly placed to create drama and unique reflections, the mirror amplifies the natural light in this relatively compact store. “It gives depth to the space and produces an infinity effect,” explains Lahoude.

The vision for the space is to designate it as a “return-to hangout” spot. Plant life brings a natural element for a warmer welcome, while freestanding product displays allow potential for a flexible layout.

An all-white backdrop is flecked with gold accents in benches and product displays, as well as a touch of greenery. “We had to make a big impact with a low budget,” Lahoude says. This color scheme delivers a high-end aesthetic store.”

Creative director Christian Lahoude

Project Manager Thiru Manickam

Area 50 mq

Photos courtesy Drew Stone

by AN shopfitting magazine no.146 ©